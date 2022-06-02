Treat your sweet tooth with ‘High Court Ki Jalebi’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the busy and bustling High Court road of Ghansi Bazar in the Old City, one is greeted with the enticing aroma of freshly deep-fried crispy jalebis and jhangris from a 50-year-old shop that has stood the test of time.

Ask any Hyderabadi with a fondness for samosas and jalebis, and High Court ki Jalebi, as it is fondly called, is sure to be among the names that crop up on their list of recommended places in the city. Run by Pradeep Nath, the eatery offers the tastiest jalebis and savouries.

It was started in 1968 by Pradeep’s father who was working with a Hyderabad-based caterer at Hubli in Karnataka. The caterer loved his cooking style and brought him to the city. After working with him for at least four years, his father eventually opened a roadside eatery.

In no time, the roadside eatery became popular and as the word spread, people started thronging in large numbers. Even today, the place still bustles with patrons throughout the day and it gets more packed by the evenings.

“No one in the city makes jalebi the way we do. The taste has remained authentic for over five decades. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why our customers always return to us,” Pradeep says, adding that the shop opens at 7 am and runs till 11 pm.

The place, offering some of the tastiest jalebis and savouries while retaining the same good old taste and standards for the last several decades, continues to be the favourite spot for food aficionados.

Apart from jalebi, the eatery’s popular items include samosa and kachori which are served with green and red chutneys. Right from the recipe to the preparation, Pradeep says they religiously follow his father’s way of working and serving.

The shop still retains its old-world charm. Don’t expect anything fancy here. It is a casual, affordable eatery that aims to satisfy your cravings for jalebis. Each bite here is a delight and you wouldn’t stop at one plate. Every time you visit this place, you will meet people who claim to be coming here for at least 30 years.

