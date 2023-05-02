Trending earrings to complement your outfits well

Hyderabad: Earrings have always been a huge part of the fashion industry. From bold statement pieces to delicate and minimalist designs, earrings have become an important accessory to complete an outfit. Here are some earrings that are trending in the fashion world:

Mismatched earrings

‘Mismatched earrings’ is a fun and playful trend that has been gaining popularity recently. The idea is to wear two different earrings, one in each ear, that complement each other in some way. Like a cloud in one ear and a thunder in another. This trend allows for a lot of creativity and personalisation, and it is perfect for those who like to experiment with their style.

Threader earrings

These are a unique style that consists of a thin chain or wire that threads through the ear and hangs down on either side. They come in a variety of styles, including simple chains, tassels, and geometrical shapes.

Huggie earrings

After the classic hoops made their spot in everyone’s earring collection, huggie earrings are following the path. These are similar to hoops but are smaller in size and ‘hug’ the earlobe. They are a great choice for those who want a more subtle look than hoops but still want to make a statement. Huggies come in various designs, including simple metal hoops, gemstone-studded hoops, and charm-adorned hoops.

Acrylic earrings

Earrings that provide the perfect juncture between eye-catching style, practicality, and affordability, these earrings are everywhere. They come in various shapes and colours, from geometric designs to funky shapes like fruits and animals. Acrylic earrings are a great way to add a pop of colour and personality to any outfit.

Ear cuffs

These are placed around the outer edge of the ear, giving the illusion of cartilage piercing. Ear cuffs come in various designs, from minimalist to more intricate styles, and can be worn alone or stacked with other earrings for a more layered look.

Drop earrings

Drop earrings are a timeless and elegant choice that is always in fashion. They come in various lengths and designs, from simple and delicate to bold and statement-making. Drop earrings can be worn with formal attire or dressed down with casual wear.

Earrings are a versatile accessory that can add a touch of personality and style to any outfit. These trendy styles offer something for everyone, from bold and edgy to elegant and timeless. So, whether you prefer statement pieces or more subtle designs, there is a pair of earrings out there for you!