Telangana: Woman tries to burn husband for not buying gold earrings

In the incident at Nizampet city of Khammam the woman Samina attempted to kill her husband Sheikh Yakub Pasha, a labourer, by dousing him with turpentine and setting him on fire.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 March 2024, 09:09 PM

Khammam: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly tried to burn her husband to death for not buying her gold earrings.

In the incident at Nizampet city of Khammam the woman Samina attempted to kill her husband Sheikh Yakub Pasha, a labourer, by dousing him with turpentine and setting him on fire.

Also Read Official mechanism gearing up for Lok Sabha polls in Khammam

It was said that the couple, who got married five years ago, had a verbal clash during late night on Sunday over buying earrings and in a fit of rage, Samina resorted to the extreme act. The locals rushed to their residence on hearing the shouts of Pasha and he was rushed to Government General Hospital with 40 percent burns.

The police registered a case against Samina based on the complaint of Pasha’s mother and Yakub also told the one-town police that his wife tried to kill him. His condition was said to be critical.