TRESA thanks CM for revamping registration process

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Office bearers of the Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for bringing registration and mutation services onto a single platform, saving the farmers from the time consuming process of manual registration. TRESA president Vanga Ravinder Reddy in a press release here said that TRESA representatives along with general Secretary Goutam Kumar have witnessed the process of registration through Dharani at Tehasildar offices at Kandi, Patancheru and Ramachandrapuram and were very impressed.

“It is totally a transparent process leaving no room for bias. Services such as registration of sale, purchase, gift deeds and virasat (hereditary) deeds and mutation have been provided through the portal. Very soon the government will declare guidelines for pending mutations and other issues,” he said. He urged people to understand that few teething problems will be there when a massive programme like Dharani is undertaken.

TRS NRI wing congratulates govt

TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala met State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and congratulated him on the occasion of resumption of registrations across the State through Dharani portal. He thanked the Minister on behalf of all the NRIs from Telangana for giving them an opportunity to check the status of their properties here by a click of a button. He also thanked the Chief Minister for considering giving options to Telanganites settled in other countries in lieu of Aadhaar card.

