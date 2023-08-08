KCR urged to contest from Kamareddy Assembly seat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:54 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: There is an increasing demand from the voters of the Kamareddy Assembly Constituency that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao contest from the constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Leading from the front with the demand is Kamareddy MLA and Government Whip Gampa Goverdhan himself.

“As per people’s request, I personally invited Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to contest from Kamareddy constituency,” Goverdhan told reporters after participating in different programmes at Arepally village, Rajampeta mandal in the constituency on Tuesday.

He said there was no political plan or motive in requesting the Chief Minister to contest from Kamareddy. It was all based on public demand. However, there were a few emotional reasons as well. The village in which the Chief Minister’s forefathers lived falls under the Kamareddy constituency limits. Besides this emotional bond, the move to make the Chief Minister to contest from Kamareddy would also aid in comprehensive development of the constituency, he said, adding that he would work like any other party worker for his victory.

Brushing aside a narrative triggered by opposition, that the request was being made by the MLA out of fear of losing, as false propaganda, Goverdhan said the people were aware of the BRS strength and that Congress leaders in particular, should remember that former Minister Mohd Shabbir Ali had lost to him four times from the constituency.

He also challenged opposition parties, including Mohd Shabbir Ali for an open debate over the development in Kamareddy constituency. “If opposition parties can prove that there is no development in the constituency, I am prepared for any punishment,” Goverdhan said.

