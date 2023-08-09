YSRCP promoting hatred among people: Thota Chandrasekhar

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi Andhra Pradesh unit President Thota Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday that the YCP government would pay a price for inciting hatred in the State. Its attempts to promote caste politics would be counter-productive, he said.

A host of leaders from the YCP including members from its State legal cell, Pujala Saikrishna Azad, Paladugu Nagesh and Venkatesh, joined the BRS in his presence in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekhar said the YCP government had failed miserably to support farmers who suffered heavy crop losses due to the rain ravage. AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy drew a blank in realising his demand for special status for the State and implementation of bifurcation promises.

While Telangana has focused its attention fully to development, the rulers of AP were indulging in caste politics and inciting hatred among the people. BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken Telangana way ahead in development, while the YCP government in AP proved to be low in delivery, he added.