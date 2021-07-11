Tribal women set example by participating in ‘Palle Pragathi’ in Bhongir

All aged above 65 years, the tribal women wearing traditional dresses started sweeping the streets in Puttagudem on Friday morning and surprised the villagers

Yadadri-Bhongir: Taking the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for voluntary public participation in Palle and Pattana Pragathi, 15 elderly tribal women from Puttagudem village of Rajapet mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir are setting an example by participating in the Palle Pragathi programme.

All aged above 65 years, the tribal women wearing traditional dresses started sweeping the streets in Puttagudem on Friday morning and surprised the villagers. As the news spread, the village Sarpanch Madothu Devi Ramulu Naik reached the spot and joined them. Their participation in Palle Pragathi inspired many, especially tribal youth in the village as well as those in neighbouring villages, to participate voluntarily in keeping the streets clean and green.

Speaking to Telangana Today, one of the women Malothu Kiri said they had decided to participate in the Palle Pragathi programme despite age-related problems and other health issues. “We sweep the streets in the village for more than one hour even though majority of us have back pain. We bend the back to sweep the streets with broom sticks not caring about the pain,” she added. The women have been participating in Palle Pragathi since it commenced on July 1. However, their initiative went viral on Friday, garnering appreciation from all quarters.

Another woman Bhukhya Salamma said that their village had witnessed development due to the programmes taken up by the State government. “Villagers should also extend their cooperation for implementation of the programmes aimed at development of their areas,” she added. Gram Panchayat staff had also encouraged and supported their participation in the programme, she added.

Sarpanch Devi Ramulu Naik said the act of these elderly women had become an inspiration not only to their villagers but also people of all gram panchayats in the surrounding areas. Women also took away two saplings each to their houses by pledging to plant and ensure their survival until they grow into fruit-bearing trees.

