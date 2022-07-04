Trinity thrash Amruth 81-71 in E John Wesley Memorial Basketball Tournament

Trinity Basketball Promotions player in action against Amruth Basketball Academy.

Hyderabad: Riding on Allan’s 19 and Cliffton’s 15-point shows, Trinity Basketball Promotions thrashed Amruth Basketball Academy 81-71 in the pre-quarterfinals of the E John Wesley Memorial Basketball Tournament for men at the YMCA Secunderabad on Monday.

Trinity took 16-9 lead over Amruth BA in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Amruth BA relied on shooting from outside the arc and found the net four times through Prashanth and Sonu to score 24 points. However, Cliffton and Joshua collectively scored 21 points as Trinity took 37-33 lead at the half-time.

Piyush of Amruth BA scored three consecutive baskets to level the scores 43-43, but on other hand Allan scored a three-pointer and Hunnish scored through drive-in as Trinity took six-point lead 59-53 at the end of third quarter. In the 4th quarter the experienced Trinity defence guided them to victory.

The other pre-quarterfinal match between YMG and G9 was postponed due to rain and will be played on Tuesday.

Result: Trinity Basketball Promotions 81 (Allan-19, Cliffton-15, Hunnish-12, Joshua-11) bt Amruth Basketball Academy 71 (Piyush-16, Prashant-13, Pranav-9).