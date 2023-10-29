Sunday, Oct 29, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 29 October 23
Trishal, Sruthi emerge champions at CBSE Cluster VII Table Tennis Championship
Medals winners of the CBSE Cluster VII Table Tennis Championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Sri Prakash Synergy School’s Trishal Raj Kumar and Ch Sri Sruthi bagged under-19 boys and girls titles respectively in the CBSE Cluster VII Table Tennis Championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the final, Trishal cruised past Krish Saptarshi of Chirec International School with a scoreline of 3-0 (11-9,11-8,11-5) to win the title. Sruthi rallied from two games down to beat Sushmitha of Happy Valley School 3-2 (3-11,4-11,11-5,11-8,12-10).

In the under-17 clashes, Shaurya Raj Saxena of Sanskriti defeated Samvedh of NST Mathews 3-0 (11-9,11-8,11-5) to win boys final and Chaitra Reddy of Gaudium School edged past Aanya Jaidka of Chirec International School 3-2 (13-11,4-11,11-9,11-6) to clinch girls title.

V Manohar of Akshara Vaagdevi International School and Samridhi of Chirec International School recorded 3-0 and 3-1 victories over Hriaan Kheskani of Suchitra Academy International School and P Dhruthi VPS Public School respectively.

Results: Finals: U-14 Boys: V Manohar (Akshara Vaagdevi) 3 bt Hriaan Kheskani (Suchitra) 0 (11-9,11-7,11-8), Girls: Samridhi (Chirec) 3 bt P Dhruthi (VPS PS) 1 (13-11,4-11,11-9,11-6); U-17 Boys: Shaurya Raj Saxena (Sanskriti) 3 bt Samvedh (NST Mathews) 0 (11-9,11-8,11-5), Girls: Chaitra Reddy (Gaudium) 3 bt Aanya Jaidka (Chirec) 2 (3-11,4-11,11-5,11-8,12-10); U-19 Boys: Trishal Raj Kumar (Sri Prakash Synergy) 3 bt Krish Saptarshi (Chirec) 0 (11-9,11-3,11-8), Girls: Ch Sri Sruthi (Sri Prakash Synergy) 3 bt Sushmitha (Happy Valley) 2 (10-12,11-4,9-11,11-3,11-7).

