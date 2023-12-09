Triumph Motorcycles unveils new Tiger 900 to mark 10th anniversary in India

Marking the successful completion of a decade in the Indian market, Triumph Motorcycles unveiled the new Tiger 900 and five stealth limited edition motorcycles at the Indian Bike Week 2023.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Tiger 900

Hyderabad: British two-wheeler brand Triumph Motorcycles on Saturday commemorated its 10th anniversary in India. Launched in the country in 2013, the company became the sole original equipment manufacturer in India to provide an extensive range of motorcycles across segments like classics, roadsters, adventure, supersports and cruisers.

A Decade of Iconic Moments:

Triumph Motorcycles commenced its Indian journey in 2013, unveiling the Bonneville T100, T120, the Thruxton, Tiger 800 XC, Tiger Explorer, Rocket III and Speed Triple 1050.

The years that followed saw the launches of Daytona 675 in 2016, followed by the Bonneville Bobber in 2017, Speedmaster in 2018. 2019 saw the launch of New Street Twin and Scrambler 1200. 2020 saw the launch of Rocket III GT, and 2023 saw the release of both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X.

Triumph’s Expanding Presence:

The Triumph Motorcycles in partnership with Bajaj Auto Ltd has brought Indian motorcycles into another era with the recently launched Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. Triumph Motorcycles, which started its Indian journey with 15 dealerships, now proudly boasts over 50 Triumph World Showrooms across 40 cities throughout the country, serving a vibrant community of over 20,000 customers.

Looking ahead, the company announced plans for extensive dealership expansion, aiming to reach 100+ cities by April 2024, reinforcing its commitment to the growing community of Triumph riders in India.