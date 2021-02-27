TRS activists burn effigy of Bandi, Aravind in Kamareddy

Condemning the allegations by the BJP leaders, TRS party activists staged protests in Banswada mandal, Kolluru, Kottabadi villages and burnt the effigies of Bandi Sanjay at Banswada town.

By | Published: 12:03 am

Kamareddy: TRS party leaders and activists staged protests and burnt the effigies of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind in Banswada constituency protesting what they called as derogatory comments against Telangana State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and family members.

Banswada Assembly constituency Congress leader Malyadri Reddy on Thursday joined the BJP party in the presence of BJP president Bandi Sanjay and Nizamabad MP Aravind. There was a public meeting at Banswada in that connnection, where Bandi Sanjay alleged that Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and his son and DCCB Chairman Pocharam Surender Reddy were indulging in illegal sand mining. Nizamabad MP Aravind compared Pocharam family members as bats by saying the latter were consuming blood of Banswada people and claimed that their party would provide relief to the people from them in near future.

Condemning the allegations by the BJP leaders, TRS party activists staged protests in Banswada mandal, Kolluru, Kottabadi villages and burnt the effigies of Bandi Sanjay at Banswada town. Protests were also organised at Kotagiri, Varni, Nasrullabad, Birkoor, Rudruru and Chanduru mandals.