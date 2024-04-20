Representation of regional parties in Lok Sabha is key for States: Pocharam

Speaking to news reporters after BRS Zaheerabad candidate Gali Anil Kumar filed his nomination on Saturday, he said the BRS exactly knew what Telangana needed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 April 2024, 06:40 PM

Sangareddy: Former Assembly Speaker and Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy opined that representation of regional parties in the state assembly was important for the States because only the regional parties would fight for the interests of that particular state in Lok Sabha.

Since former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao led the Telangana movement for 14 long years, he knew what Telangana would need. Seeking the verdict in BRS favour in the Lok Sabha elections, he said the Congress and BJP cheated people as they had not kept their promises.

The seven-time MLA maintained that the BRS fulfilled all its electoral promises. Accompanied by ZP chairperson P Manjusri, J Surendar, and Gampa Goverdhan, Anil Kumar filed his papers before the Returning Officer Valluru Kranthi. BRS leaders led by Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao, Andole Former MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, Mahareddy Bhupal Reddy had filed another set of nominations on behalf of Anil Kumar.