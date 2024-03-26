Pocharam Srinivas Reddy declares son as political successor

He said both the Congress and the BJP had failed to fulfil their promises to the people of the State, while the BRS proved its commitment for welfare of its people repeatedly.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 10:00 PM

File Photo

Nizamabad: Former Speaker and Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday announced his son and DCCB chairman Pocharam Bhaskar Reddy as his political successor and appointed him as the party in-charge for his constituency. He said he took the decision following a suggestion from party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking at the party preparatory meeting for Lok Sabha elections at Banswada here, Srinivas Reddy emphasised the need for electing BRS candidate Gali Anil Kumar from Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to safeguard the interests of Telangana.

He denied reports over his defection tothe ruling Congress and vowed to work in the BRS till his last breathe.

He declared that he was not one of those leaders who enjoyed various positions when the party was in power and deserted it when it needed their services.