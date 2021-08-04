TRS, BJP 2 sides of same coin: Revanth

Revanth found fault with the TRS government’s move to recommend Huzurabad youth leader P Kaushik Reddy’s name to be included as MLC under Governor’s nominated quota.

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy charged that the TRS and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and this was evident as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao deliberately missed the meeting organised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not different from each other and they are twins,” said Revanth Reddy while addressing the media in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Wondering why BJP State unit president Bandi Sanjay had deferred his padayatra, the TPCC president alleged that Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had personally spoken to the Prime Minister and ensured that the programme was suspended.

Revanth found fault with the TRS government’s move to recommend Huzurabad youth leader P Kaushik Reddy’s name to be included as MLC under Governor’s nominated quota. “Interestingly no BJP leaders opposed the TRS government’s move to recommend Kaushik Reddy’s nomination,” he said. He further accused that TRS MPs had not raised any specific issues pertaining to Telangana’s cause in the parliament session during the last 15 days.

“This exposes the unholy nexus between the two parties,” charged Revanth and said the Congress would fight against the TRS government’s anti-Dalit and Girijan policies as part of the Dalit-Girijan Dandora from August 9 in the State.