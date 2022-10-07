TRS (BRS) fully prepared for a long battle: KTR

Published: Updated On - 08:43 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi is fully prepared for a long battle and will work with the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the primary target, TRS (BRS) working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said. Any decisions pertaining to contesting the interim elections scheduled to be held in different States, will be taken by the party leadership.

In an interaction with the media here on Friday, the Minister said BRS will expose the “jumlas” of the BJP and strip it naked before the people. Unlike Gujarat’s golmaal and faulty model, the TRS (BRS) will showcase the vibrant Telangana model to the country. “Give us time and opportunity to prove ourselves. We are willing to fight the battle. We have already fought and achieved Telangana. We set new benchmarks in terms of development and welfare which is being emulated by others. The TRS (BRS) will now fight to get the country on the right course,” he said.

The party working president said they were aware of the insults and ridicule that they would be facing upon TRS becoming a national party. The TRS faced similar challenges when the party President K Chandrashekhar Rao took up the Telangana statehood movement. But he had proved all the naysayers wrong and even set new benchmarks in development and welfare, due to his steely resolve and vision.

“The Chandrashekhar Rao model of governance, that is 24×7 electricity to agriculture, Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu, water connection in every household, and pro-farmer schemes, will be showcased to the rest of India. In this country, everybody has an equal right to champion the kind of work they have done and what they have delivered,” he added.

Emphasising the need for TRS (BRS) to enter the national politics, Rama Rao said there is a political vaccum in the country. He said the party will take one step at a time in its course towards the 2024 elections. “We know there are steps to becoming a national party and the hurdles before us. We sent a representation to Election Commission of India and are confident that there will be a positive result,” he said.

The TRS (BRS) working president ruled out the impact of changing the party name on the voters in the State especially during the upcoming Munugode bypolls. He stated that the party’s pink colour, car symbol and president K Chandrashekhar Rao will remain intact except for the change in name, which was done to make it more appealing to people in other States. He exuded confidence of the TRS winning the Munugode bypolls with a comfortable majority of 30 per cent over its nearest rival.

Further, he reassured that K Chandrashekhar Rao will continue to serve as the Chief Minister of Telangana and also play his crucial role in the national politics.

In response to whether other senior political friends from neighboring States have extended their support to the Chief Minister’s move, Rama Rao stated that there was a positive response to the State’s schemes from the villagers in the neighbouring districts. Leaders and people from Maharashtra and Karnataka, also felt that the BRS is the need of the hour, he said.

He urged the people of Munugode to vote cautiously in the Munugode bypolls. He alleged that former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned to the MLA seat after his company Sushi Infra bagged Rs 22,000 crore mining project from the BJP government at the Centre. “We have reports that he has assured his party leadership that he would spend Rs 500 crore for the Munugode bye-elections.