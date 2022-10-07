Two Congress MPs from Telangana to quit it soon, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:43 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Reacting to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, the TRS (BRS) working president welcomed the former to tour the State for as many days as possible.

Hyderabad: TRS (BRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao hinted that two Congress MPs in Telangana will quit the party soon, mostly before Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” enters the State. However, he did not elaborate on which party they would join, but stated that people would soon find out who these MPs were and their political future.

In an informal interaction with the mediapersons on Friday, Rama Rao asserted that he had credible information with regard to the Congress MPs shifting their loyalties. In all, three Congress MPs including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri), former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (Nalgonda) and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy (Bhongir). Of these, Venkata Reddy’s brother and Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy resigned as MLA from Munugode and joined BJP, leading to the Munugode bypoll on November 3.

Reacting to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, the TRS (BRS) working president welcomed the former to tour the State for as many days as possible. He stated that Rahul Gandhi will witness the real development in Telangana during his tour.

Further, Rama Rao strongly felt that the Congress was facing an existensial crisis with just 50 seats in the Parliament, despite ruling the country for more than 50 years. He reminded that the party was in shambles and there was a huge exodus of the Congress leaders into other political parties.

“The Congress failed to play its role as the principle Opposition party and also protect itself from the BJP. Instead of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul Gandhi should take up ‘Congress Jodo’ exercise before it is too late. There is no guarantee that the Congress can survive after the 2024 elections,” he added.