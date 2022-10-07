Modi is just Prachar Mantri: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:05 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Except for delivering highest inflation, petroleum and LPG prices, poverty and unemployment, he stated that the Golmaal Gujarat model of Modi failed on all fronts in the last eight years.

Hyderabad: Mounting a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, TRS (BRS) working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao termed the Prime Minister as the most inefficient, inept and incompetent since independence. Except for delivering highest inflation, petroleum and LPG prices, poverty and unemployment, he stated that the Golmaal Gujarat model of Modi failed on all fronts in the last eight years.

In an informal interaction with the mediapersons here on Friday, Rama Rao slammed the BJP’s divisive and communal politics to divert the people’s attentions from real issues like inflation, unemployment and poverty among others. Trivial issues like flogging, divisiveness, eating and dressing habits are being projected as major issues and real issues are being pushed aside using the “Modia” (media), he said. He slammed the Prime Minister for not holding a press conference in the last eight years, as he had no guts to face their questions.

“He is not a ‘Pradhan Mantri’ (Prime Minister) but just a ‘Prachar Mantri’ (campaigner). We have to listen to his ‘Mann ki Baat’, but he won’t listen to ‘Jann ki Baat’,” he remarked. He criticised the Centre’s decision to organise ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ celebrations on September 17, in tune with the BJP’s political propaganda.

“Why did the Centre chose to organise Liberation Day, if not for opening old wounds? Why the State government was not consulted in this regard? If September 17 was celebrated as Liberation Day for getting independence from the Nizam’s rule, why not apply the same formula to August 15? Why does not the Prime Minister questions the atrocities of the British from the Red Fort? Why did the union government mourn the death of the British queen and declared mourning day? Why apply different rules for different rulers?” the Minister questioned.

With the TRS transforming into BRS, the party is also anticipating attacks from the BJP by misusing the Central agencies like CBI, ED and IT among others, like many other non-BJP parties were targeted. “We are willing to fight and wait, we have patience, There will be many attacks on us, using central agencies etc. We are ready to face all sorts of attack from them. We know what to expect from the BJP,” he said. He stated that the TRS (BRS) was fully aware of the modus operandi of Modi and Co who misuse “hunting dogs like ED, CBI and IT” which have become an extension of the BJP. “They cannot threaten us. We will outwit them,” he said.

Rama Rao said by misusing the Central agencies, the BJP was trying to create a misconception that those within their party were cousins of Satya Harishchandra and the Opposition leaders were corrupt.

He ridiculed union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy’s accusations against the State government over sending intelligence officials for spying on the BJP activities. He alleged that the phones of various Ministers including himself have been tapped using Pegasus. “Poor Kishan Reddy might not be aware, but his phone also has been tapped,” he added.