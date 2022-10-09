TRS (BRS) seeks disqualification of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for his ‘quid pro quo’ arrangements with BJP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:21 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

TRS seeks disqualification of BJP candidate over Rs. 18,000 crore contract.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) on Sunday demanded immediate disqualification of BJP MLA candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from contesting the Munugode byelection in the wake of his admitting that he had obtained a contract for Rs.18,000 crore to join the BJP. The party leadership lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) in this regard.

The TRS (BRS) delegation led by party general secretaries M Sreenivas Reddy and Soma Bharath Kumar lodged the complaint with Telangana State Chief Election Officer Vikas Raj. In the complaint, they said Rajgopal Reddy in a television interview aired recently, claimed to be working for the BJP, while being a Congress MLA for the last three years. He joined the BJP after his family-held company was awarded with a Rs.18,000 crore-contract by the Central government led by the BJP.

The TRS (BRS) slammed Rajgopal Reddy for his ‘quid pro quo’ arrangement with the BJP. “Voluntary statements by Rajgopal Reddy is nothing but admission of a serious illegal offence involving criminal quid pro quo. His actions were not only immoral in terms of the code of conduct, but also amount to criminal offence under IPC and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. This is against the democratic principles and violation of the Representation of Peoples Act. By accepting the same during a television interview, he breached the oath of office taken by him as a legislator in 2918 and also mocked the democratic system,” said MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, while speaking to mediapersons after lodging the complaint.

Accordingly, the party has also sought the EC to initiate proceedings including order for a criminal investigation and also debar the candidate from contesting the Munugode by-election.