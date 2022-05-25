TRS candidates Damodar Rao, Parthasaradhi Reddy file nominations to RS elections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: TPPL chairman and managing director D Damodar Rao and Hetero chairman and managing director Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy filed their nominations for the upcoming elections to two Rajya Sabha seats in the State. The duo submitted their nomination papers on behalf of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi to the returning officer at the State Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Gangula Kamalakar, Ch Malla Reddy and several other MPs, MLAs and MLCs, congratulated the TRS candidates on the Assembly premises.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had recently issued notification to hold elections to two Rajya Sabha seats which will fall vacant next month as the term of sitting Rajya Sabha members Captain V Lakshmikantha Rao and D Srinivas will expire. With the TRS candidadate Vaddiraju Ravichandra getting elected uncontested during the recent Rajya Sabha bypolls, the ruling party is confident of winning both the seats.

The last date for submission of nominations is May 31. Scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on June 1, last date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 3. The polling will be held on June 10 between 9 am to 4 pm, followed by counting of votes the same day.