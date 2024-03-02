Rajya Sabha MP D Damodar Rao’s mother passes away

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 08:00 PM

Hyderabad: Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana Publications Private Limited and Rajya Sabha MP, Divakonda Damodar Rao’s mother, Andalamma, passed away here on Saturday. She was 88. She was suffering from age-related issues. She breathed her last at 4 am.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family. He spoke to Damodar Rao over phone and conveyed his sympathies to the family grieving the loss of the loved one. He prayed that her soul may rest in peace.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao visited the bereaved family and expressed his sympathies. BRS leaders T Harish Rao, Rajya Sabha members K Keshav Rao, J Santosh Kumar and Vaddiraju Ravichandra and a host of other political leaders paid their respects to the departed soul.