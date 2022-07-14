Nepali burglary suspects nabbed by Cyberabad cops in Maharashtra

By Indrajeet Devulapally Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have reportedly nabbed three persons who were allegedly involved in a burglary at the house of a realtor at Kukatpally on Tuesday night.

A Nepali couple, who worked as domestic helps, along with another person, had allegedly stolen Rs.30 lakh and gold and silver ornaments worth Rs.25 lakh from the house of Damodar Rao, a realtor, when he and his family went to attend a function on Tuesday night.

The police had formed five special teams and the offenders were reportedly caught in Maharashtra by the Kukatpally police and a Special Operation Team on Thursday evening, police sources said.

The couple had got employed at the house of the realtor a few months ago. A few days prior to the burglary, a person whom the couple introduced as their relative joined them and was staying at the house.