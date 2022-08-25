TRS conspiring to trigger communal riots in Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:13 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Source: Twitter/Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Karimnagar: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that the TRS with the support of AIMIM, was hatching a conspiracy to trigger communal riots in Hyderabad, to divert people’s attention from the Delhi liquor case in which the Chief Minister’s family members had a role. He claimed that the TRS was instrumental in bringing stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui to Hyderabad as part of its efforts to create communal tensions.

Speaking to reporters in Huzurabad on Thursday, Sanjay Kumar also found fault with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for making political accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the public after inaugurating the Rangareddy district integrated Collectorate complex. “It is improper to make political statements while participating in the government programmes. The Chief Minister should make such political statements from Telangana Bhavan,” he said.

Bandi also rubbished the Chief Minister’s remarks on development of Rangareddy district and dared the latter to show the same during the last eight years. At least, 20 percent works of Palamuru-Rangareddy have not been completed so far.

Welcoming the court’s nod for his padayatra, the BJP leader alleged that the State government had hatched a conspiracy to stall his Praja Sangram Yatra. They approached the court since they have faith in the courts, he said.