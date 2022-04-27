TRS demands Centre to increase reservation quota based on socio conditions

Published Date - 08:29 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The TRS party has passed a resolution and demanded the Central Government to enhance quota to the deserving communities in education and employment based on their socio conditions.

The TRS Government had proposed to increase the ST reservation to 10 per cent and BC (E) reservations to 12 per cent. To this effect, the State Government had passed a resolution on April 16, 2017 in the Assembly and the same was sent to Central Government for approval, said Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali while presenting a resolution during the TRS plenary here on Wednesday.

“The Centre was not responding on these issues. We demand the Central Government to approve the resolution and include in the ninth schedule,” said Mahmood Ali.

Supporting the resolution, Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Naik said despite Telangana Government sending the Assembly resolution on increasing reservations, Central Government was blatantly lying that it had not received any resolutions from the State.

Unfortunately, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, who hails from Telangana, was supporting the Centre on the issue, he said, adding “Girijans will teach a lesson for BJP for its anti-Girijan policies,”

Vikarabad MLA Metuku Anand also supported the resolution and said BJP Government at the Centre was trying to do away with reservations by privatizing all the Public Sector Units. “When they can pitch for One nation – One Ration, let there be One nation – One Reservation policy,” Anand said.