TRS demands Centre to resolve Telangana share in River Krishna water

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:50 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The TRS has demanded the Central Government to resolve the Telangana share in River Krishna water under section 3 of the River Water Dispute Act and also instruct Brijesh Kumar tribunal to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Moving a resolution to this effect at the TRS plenary here on Wednesday, MLC K Srihari said in the guise of setting up Krishna River Board Management and Godavari River Board Management, the Centre was trying to usurp the State powers and take control over the river water management.

“The Centre should desist from cheap politics in addressing Telangana share in River Krishna waters and constitute a new Tribunal in this regard,” demanded K Srihari

The Centre was deliberately delaying allocation of legal share of River Krishna water to Telangana. It was also creating hurdles in construction of LLBC, Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Palamuru Rangareddy lift Irrigation, Dindi lift irrigation projects by Telangana on River Krishna, he said.

Supporting the resolution, Tungaturthy MLA G Kishore wanted the Centre to initiate measures for appealing the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal to address the water dispute at the earliest.