TRS does not owe any explanation to BJP: Kavitha

Published: 10:43 pm

Hyderabad: Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha said the TRS does not owe any explanation to the BJP leaders on their accusations in the charge-sheet released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kavitha rubbished the allegations as BJP’s routine template in every election with the party levelling allegations against the ruling parties where it is not in power. She warned that levelling such accusations against the democractically elected TRS government amounts to questioning the people’s mandate.

Tearing into the Centre’s step-motherly treatment to Telangana State, she said: “The extent of discrimination can be felt when no additional funding ever given to Telangana State which was carved only six years ago. The same was also witnessed during the recent floods in Hyderabad. The BJP did not support Telangana especially Hyderabad when needed and people of Hyderabad will reciprocate in the same manner,” she said.

