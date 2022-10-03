TRS General Body to meet as per schedule on Oct 5, says CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:40 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

The Chief Minister said the Munugode by-poll notification announced by Election Commission would not have any binding on the TRS party's meeting.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Monday that the party’s General Body meeting scheduled to be conducted at 11 am on October 5 would be held as per schedule.

The Chief Minister said the Munugode by-poll notification announced by Election Commission would not have any binding on the TRS party’s meeting. All the TRS leaders, MLAs and MPs and others were specifically instructed not to have any apprehensions over the conduct of the meeting in the wake of the EC notification.

As announced earlier, all the party leaders and elected public representatives were directed to arrive at Telangana Bhavan by 11 am on October 5 for the meeting.