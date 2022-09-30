Hyderabad: Traffic diversions in view of CM KCR’s visit to Yadadri

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:37 AM, Fri - 30 September 22

Traffic will be held or diverted at NGRI Metro Station, Genpac, Uppal X Road, VT Kaman, Toyota, Nalla Chervu Katta, Peerzadiguda X Road, Uppal Bus Depot, Boduppal, Medipally, Chengicherla X Road, CPRI, Narapally, Korremula Y Junction, Mc Donalds, Ghatkesar ORR, Bibinagar, Rajgiri X Road and Yadadri town.

Hyderabad: With the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao scheduled to visit Yadadri on Friday, Rachakonda Police have announced certain traffic diversions along the route at 11 am and 3.30 pm.

Traffic will be held or diverted at NGRI Metro Station, Genpac, Uppal X Road, VT Kaman, Toyota, Nalla Chervu Katta, Peerzadiguda X Road, Uppal Bus Depot, Boduppal, Medipally, Chengicherla X Road, CPRI, Narapally, Korremula Y Junction, Mc Donalds, Ghatkesar ORR, Bibinagar, Rajgiri X Road and Yadadri town.

Rachakonda Traffic Police advised the commuters to take a note of above timings and plan their movements accordingly via Ghatkesar to LB Nagar on ORR or ORR Ghatkesar to Kushaiguda, instead of Uppal Ring Road.