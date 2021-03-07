TRS govt completed projects in record time: Niranjan Reddy

The government, he said, completed all the pending works of Kalwakurthy, Bheema and Nettampadu irrigation projects in 11 months which would otherwise have taken 10 years.

Published: 8:30 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the TRS government had completed all the pending works of Kalwakurthy, Bheema and Nettampadu irrigation projects and was supplying sufficient water to the farming sector in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

The government, he said, completed these works in 11 months which would otherwise have taken 10 years. Khilaghanpur canal works were completed in 11 months and Peddamandadi canal works were carried out in 44 days, he explained. “As a result, water is being supplied to Wanaparthy which is not covered under Kalwakurthy lift irrigation scheme. Water is being supplied to every village under the constituency limits,” the Minister said, addressing graduates at a campaign programme here on Sunday.

Taking a dig at the Central government, the Minister said by delaying its decision on zonal system, the Union government was hindering promotions and creation of new jobs in the State. While the Telangana government filled 1.33 lakh jobs in the State till date, the Central government has failed to fulfill its promise of delivering two crore jobs a year, he charged, adding: “It is ridiculous for BJP leaders to spread falsehood against the State government.”

He appealed to the graduates to extend their support to TRS candidate S. Vani Devi considering the welfare and development programmes taken up by TRS government in the State.

