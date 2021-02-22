TRS membership drive gains momentum

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed the ongoing membership enrolment programme with the party in-charges through a teleconference on Monday.

Hyderabad: The membership drive of the TRS party picked up momentum with more than 40 lakh party members already renewing their membership. The ruling TRS is confident that it will surpass its previous record of 60 lakh members before the membership drive comes to an end by February 28.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao reviewed the ongoing membership enrolment programme with the party in-charges through a teleconference on Monday. He asked the cadre to expedite the process and complete the membership drive by February-end as per instructions of Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao. “The party membership drive is being conducted extensively and we are likely to enrol more than the target set by the party leadership,” he told the party leaders.

Simultaneously, the TRS working president asked the party in-charges to continue digitisation of the membership details on par with the membership registration. He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the party membership drive and wanted all the party leaders to actively involve in the enrolment of members. The party leaders informed that the membership drive was eliciting a good response from people and it has already surpassed the targets set in different constituencies.

Upon completing the membership drive, the TRS leadership is planning to conduct training programmes and workshops for the cadre, especially the elected representatives to take the government schemes closer to the people.

