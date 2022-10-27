TRS MLAs threatened with ED and CBI cases and raids

Hyderabad: The three BJP agents who were arrested by the Cyberabad police from a farm house while they were trying to lure TRS (BRS) MLAs into their party, had allegedly threatened the legislators with ED and CBI raids if they did not join BJP.

In his complaint made to the Moinabad police, Pilot Rohith Reddy, Tandur TRS MLA said one Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, native of Delhi, and one Nanda Kumar, a resident of Hyderabad, both with affiliations to BJP, met him and asked him not to contest as TRS but instead resign and join BJP.

He was allegedly offered an amount of Rs.100 crore apart from Central Government civil contract works and other positions for monetary benefits.

“They said that if he did not join BJP there would be criminal cases and raids by ED/CBI and the Telangana Government led by TRS party would be toppled by them. Since the above inducement is unethical, undemocratic and encourages corruption and polluting the politics, he did not entertain such unethical practice by the above persons,” the FIR stated.

On Wednesday again, Ramachandar and Nanda Kumar contacted him and informed that they were coming in the afternoon to his farmhouse located at Aziz Nagar, Moinabad for negotiation and also informed him to mobilize some other TRS MLAs for offering them bribes of Rs.50 crore each to join BJP.

“They also further induced him and other MLAs to receive amounts and to discharge their public duties improperly and dishonestly so that the Telangana Government led by TRS party is destabilized. They informed that three persons namely Ramachandra Bharati of Delhi, one Nanda Kumar and one Simhayaji Swamy of Tirupathi would come to the farm house to finalize the deal of joining in BJP by resigning from TRS,” the FIR added.

On a complaint the police booked a case under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 IPC & Sec 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988 and are investigating.