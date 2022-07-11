TRS popularity increasing day by day: Huzurnagar MLA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:25 PM, Mon - 11 July 22

Suryapet: Huzurnagar MLA Shanampudi Saidi Reddy on Monday said that the popularity of the TRS government was increasing day by day due to its welfare schemes and development programmes. Leaders from different political parties from Mattampally mandal joined the TRS in the presence of Saidi Reddy at his camp office in Huzurnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Saidi Reddy reminded that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made Telangana state stand top in the country in welfare and development. “The welfare schemes taken up by Chief Minister have become a role model to the entire country in the welfare of the poor people. The state government has also revived earlier glory to the agriculture sector by improving irrigation facility, free power to agricultural pump sets and investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu. The initiatives of the state government have resulted in increase in the incomes of the farmers,” he added.

He opined that the leaders of different political parties were attracting towards TRS due to its increasing popularity. He asked the party leaders and cadre to work together for further strengthening of the TRS. All the leaders and members, who would work for the party, would definitely get recognition and opportunities, he assured. He reminded that development works have taken up in Huzurnagar assembly constituency with Rs 3,500 crore in the last two years. He asked the party members to publicize the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government and take up door to door campaign.