TRS seeks more time for public issues in Parliament

The TRS (now BRS) demanded for allotment of at least 50 per cent of time during the ensuing Parliament session, to discuss various people's issues.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:21 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) on Tuesday demanded for allotment of at least 50 per cent of time during the ensuing Parliament session, to discuss various people’s issues. The party accused the Centre of gagging the Opposition parties from raising issues, by taking up nearly 25 bills and other official business throughout the 15-day session of the Parliament.

TRS (BRS) Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao who participated in the All Party meeting held at the Parliament in Delhi on Tuesday, said the BJP has turned the Parliament session into a mere ritual.

The Opposition parties are not being allowed to discuss people’s issues or subjects of national importance, he said.

“Democratic governance is missing in the country. The BJP government is not observing the federal spirit. While the Central agencies are being abused to target the Opposition ruled States, efforts are being made to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States and also the States are being forced to toe the BJP line to get priority in allocation of funds and projects,” Keshava Rao said, while speaking to mediapersons. He added that the Centre was insisting the States to import coal to have access domestic coal.

The TRS (BRS) Parliamentary Party leader stated that the Central agencies were all being misused especially to destabilise the Opposition-ruled States. He demanded for bringing out rules to govern the Central agencies against their abuse to target the Opposition parties. He also urged the Centre not to pit the legislature against judiciary and resolve the issues at the earliest.

Keshava Rao down played the absence of TRS (BRS) at the all party preparatory meeting to host G 20 Summit in India chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He said the Prime Minister became the chairman of the G20 group of nations, on a rotation basis but not on election basis. He reminded that India held the chair earlier as well.

Responding to the media queries, he asserted that his party was not against the Prime Minister, but found no reason to attend the meeting chaired by someone who is completely against the democratic system. He pointed out that whenever the TRS (BRS) attended such meetings, it was being wrongly projected to mislead people as if his party was supporting all the actions of the BJP government. “Even if we attend, our suggestions are not taken into consideration and instead, we are expected to praise the Centre though it has done nothing praiseworthy,” he added.