TRS will come back to power for third successive time: CM KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao exuded confidence that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party will return to power for the third consecutive time in the next Assembly polls with a bumper majority. The recent survey reports indicated that the party would secure 90 per cent seats comfortably.

Addressing the plenary, he said the party will continue to strengthen itself from the ground level. After listening to the speeches of various leaders from the party at the plenary, he expressed happiness that TRS produced able leaders for the future.

To strengthen the party further workshops will be held for the party leaders and workers. To provide an exposure to them, delegations will be sent abroad to observe the political practices there. The construction of the party’s Delhi office will commence soon and be completed in six to seven months thereafter.

The party currently has its offices in 31 out of 33 districts. He asked the party leaders to identify land for party offices in Hyderabad and Warangal. He advised the TRS Executive Committee to examine the possibility of constructing the party offices in all Assembly constituencies as well.

The Chief Minister said TRS had assets worth Rs 1,000 crore including Rs 861 crore through electoral bonds and deposits. The party was getting a monthly interest of Rs 3.84 crore from these. Its current account has about Rs 24.75 crore, which will be used for party activities.

