TRS win and BJP lose in Munugode is a victory of democracy, say Left parties

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: Left parties have hailed the Munugode verdict and stated that the victory was a slap on the face of the BJP and its candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for their opportunistic politics.

Stating that ruling TRS party’s win and BJP’s loss in the Munugode bypoll was a victory of democracy, CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao said this success would aid in binding all the anti-BJP forces on to a single platform.

Addressing media persons here on Sunday, K Sambasiva Rao said the Munugode bypoll verdict had stressed on the need for putting up a united fight by left parties, secular and democratic forces against the BJP.

He charged that the BJP had hatched all the conspiracies to poach a few TRS MLAs and topple the democratically elected TRS government. “Going by the Munugode verdict, the BJP will lose the sitting MPs and MLAs in the next elections to be held in Telangana” Sambasiva Rao said.

CPI National Committee member Palla Venkat Reddy said despite the false campaign that CPI workers were casting their votes either to Congress or the BJP parties, the party workers had polled their votes in favour of TRS, as decided by the party before the elections.

CPM State Secretary T Veerabhadram said the BJP had desperately tried to send a message that it was the only alternative party to TRS in Telangana and hatched all possible conspiracies to win the Munugode bypoll.

Telangana was a land where Communists had fought against the Nizam rule and warned that the saffron party’s tricks would not be successful in the State, he said.