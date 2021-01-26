Truck catches fire in Hyderabad ORR

Police said the incident occurred when the truck loaded with cotton was proceeding from Patancheru in Sangareddy district to Hyderabad in the evening

Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: The driver and cleaner of a loaded truck escaped unhurt when the vehicle lost control and turned over before going up in flames on the ORR at Tondupally village in Shamshabad here on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred when the truck loaded with cotton was proceeding from Patancheru in Sangareddy district to Hyderabad in the evening. When the vehicle came on the ORR, the driver allegedly driving in an inebriated condition lost control of the steering wheel.

The truck hit an electric pole before turning over. The live electric wire fell on the load resulting in the fire. The driver and cleaner escaped unhurt from the cabin. Two fire engines reached the spot and doused the flames immediately.

The Shamshabad police are investigating.

