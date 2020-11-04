Trucknet Digital eyes MSMEs for its logistic solution

The solution provides e-indents, tracking shipments, online trip documentation and e-invoicing with all dashboards and analysis

Hyderabad: With presence of large number of manfacturing units in the MSME space, Hyderabad is opening up new opportunities for companies like Trucknet Digital, which offers logistics solutions.

It is eyeing manufacturing units that have their own fleet to offer cloud-based solutions to manage logistics of manufacturers, distributors, logistics and third party service providers who handle distribution, storage, transport and fulfillment services to customers. It will aid in faster cash cycle, anytime access to data, lower costs and improved vendor management.

Speaking on the plans for Telangana, Anjani Mandal, its CEO, said the solution provides e-indents, tracking shipments, online trip documentation and e-invoicing with all dashboards and analysis.

“Many companies suffered due to the Covid lockdowns and were not able to send their goods to their customers. This was mainly attributed to a lack of a digital channel to stay in touch with their customers. On the other hand, those who have digitised their fleet operations, were able to teach their respective clients. The movement of goods was visible to the clients and that infused confidence,” he said.

According to him, the company through its offerings aims to iron out the inefficiencies in movement of goods. It also handles documentation allowing the companies to deploy the manpower in other critical areas.

“Our focus is on Hyderabad as it is manufacturing hub for several sectors. We are hoping that in 12-18 months, we will cover about 10,000 trips per day by about 200 comapnies,” he said adding that it is also working in Coimbatore, Kerala, Chennai, Ludhiana and others where SMEs are concentrated.

Embarking on automation is a key for adopting 4.0 modules for higher productivity. “Once good have left the manufacturing units, it is all mystery till the truck reaches its destination. We will help in digitally documenting the journey,” he said adding that it offers visualisation, performance and on-time performance reports. The costs vary with the facilities sought, he said.

