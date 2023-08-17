True Crime Tales: Dive into the gripping world of South Asia’s infamous figures on Netflix

Netflix unveils ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’, a docu-series that plunges viewers into the depths of this outlaw’s realm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: In the heart of the mist-shrouded jungles, where the sun’s rays danced through the dense sandalwood, a legend loomed. Veerappan, a name whispered in hushed tones, resonated with both fear and fascination. Netflix unveils ‘The Hunt for Veerappan’, a docu-series that plunges viewers into the depths of this outlaw’s realm. Each episode draws us into a gripping tale of crime and retribution.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. Are you ready for more jaw-dropping tales of South Asian notorious figures? Look no further than these gripping documentaries on Netflix that made waves around the world.

Wild Wild Country

It takes viewers on a captivating journey into the life of Rajneesh, also known as Osho, during a pivotal decade in his existence. ‘Wild Wild Country’ raises thought-provoking questions about the nature of faith, power, and human fallibility. The series captures the complexity of Rajneesh’s character and his ability to inspire both devotion and controversy.

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

‘Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator’ is a hard-hitting documentary that exposes the rise and fall of Bikram Choudhury, the yoga magnate. Oscar and Emmy award-winning filmmaker and producer Eva Orner skilfully combines archival footage and interviews to paint a disturbing picture of Choudhury’s empire and the sexual abuse allegations that tarnished his reputation.

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

An unsettling docu-series, ‘Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi’ delves into the chilling crimes of Delhi’s CC Killer, Chandrakant Jha. What sets ‘Indian Predator’ apart is its humanising approach to the victims. Instead of treating them as nameless statistics, the show gives them a voice, portraying them as real individuals whose lives were tragically affected by one man’s madness.

Crime Stories: India Detectives

Four episodes, four different stories and a deeper examination of the human lives at the heart of grisly crimes in the city of Bengaluru, ‘Crime Stories: India Detectives’ is as much a story about the victims and the perpetrators, as much as the men in khaki. The docu-series is a captivating watch, and gives an insight into the inner workings of police investigations and processes.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

It is a gripping documentary that delves deep into the haunting case that shook the nation in 2018. This documentary goes the extra mile to explore the sociological and psychological aspects surrounding the tragic event, presenting viewers with a thought-provoking and empathetic perspective on an otherwise horrifying incident. The story revolves around 11 members of a single family, found hanging in their north Delhi house in what seemed to be a chilling occult ritual gone awry.