Truecaller, WeHub sign MoU to support women-led startups

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:25 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Global communications platform Truecaller and WEHub signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote women-led startups across Telangana. The MoU was signed between Deepthi Ravula, CEO of WEHub, and Pragya Misra, Director of Public Affairs at Truecaller. IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan was present.

Truecaller will extend its software development kit (SDK) to startups. The SDK is designed to help developers build verification infrastructure quickly. In addition, Truecaller will provide advertisement credits worth $ 25,000 to promote visibility and scale for upcoming startups, their products and services.

WEHub and Truecaller will host hackathons on mutually identified problem statements, with rewards and prizes sponsored by Truecaller. Mentorship and necessary support will be extended to women entrepreneurs and startups in the State.

“The Government of Telangana has always supported collaboration between entities and believes in the potential and impact of supporting startups in the State. The partnership will give women founders and teams support in their entrepreneurial journey,” said Jayesh Ranjan.

“We are confident that the startup community will benefit through SDK and increasing discovery of these businesses by advertising on Truecaller,” said Pragya Misra.

“We are glad to collaborate with Truecaller to support women-led startups with avenues to scale up using innovative platforms. This will enable them to spearhead innovation and support them visibility of their products, and networking opportunities with customers,” said Deepthi Ravula. WEHub so far incubated 238 technology-enabled startups by women founders.