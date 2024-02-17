Five CPI ML (ND) naxals arrested in Kothagudem

Search operations were underway to nab the escaped naxals, Guruguntla Devi Reddy alias Yellaiah, Nayini Komaraiah alias Kondanna, Danasari Suresh, Kranthi, Abbarla Rajaiah and Upender alias Umar, Rohith Raju noted.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 03:52 PM

Kothagudem: Police arrested five CPI ML (ND-Pedda Chandranna Faction) naxals in the forests at Pusapalli village of Yellandu mandal in the district on Friday.

In a statement Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that based on a tip off about a meeting of armed naxals in the forests, police conducted search operations and spotted the naxals. On seeing police they tried to run away but police chased them and caught five of them while some others fled the spot.

The arrested naxals were identified as the naxal group’s State Committee secretary Kurasam Vanjaiah alias Ashok, its member Danasari Sammaiah alias Gopi, armed commanders S Muthaiah alias Pullanna and Shaik Madar Saheb of Mahabubabad district and Kalakonda Suresh of Khammam district.

Police seized a pistol, 16 live rounds of .303 rifle, five gelatin sticks, 10 detonators, kit bags and revolutionary literature. During interrogation the arrested naxals confessed to police that they had formed an armed dalam in September, 2023 to wage an armed fight against the government and to carry out a campaign against its failures, the SP said.

He appealed to the naxals to surrender to police along with arms, join mainstream life and fight in a democratic manner. He asked the public to inform police if they found naxals moving with arms in their areas.