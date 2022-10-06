Try these tips to boost your motivation levels

Published Date - 11:50 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: As your preparations for the upcoming competitive exams is on, and if you feel demotivated to study — be it for any reason, this is high time you push that self-doubt away and get a hold on yourself.

To get your motivation levels, try making these little, subtle changes:

A place which you choose as your study nook is very important. While some people need a comfortable chair and table in a separate room away from distractions and disturbances to help them focus on studying, some prefer to study amid other learners — in a library’s common room, for instance. Some others may like to study in open air — under a tree or on the lawn in a park.

Irrespective of whatever you’re comfortable doing, remember not to sit in your bed while studying. As a bed is a comfortable and cosy personal nook for everyone, it tends to make you feel sleepy or lethargic taking away your focus from studying. So, it’s better to avoid serious study in bed.

Adjust light and temperature in the room — this suggestion may seem irrelevant, but trust us, the setting of the room matters a lot. If there’s not enough ventilation or light are not comfy or sufficient, it tends to make your brain feel lethargic. Low light will not only strain your eyes but also tricks your brain into thinking it’s probably time for rest.

Similarly, if the room is either too hot or too cold, your focus will move from study to the discomfort you’re facing. So, make sure that the place you choose to study is sufficiently airy and well-lit.