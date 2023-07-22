TS BC Commission chief urges NRIs to support CM KCR to counter false propaganda

Despite the development works being taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana, people were spreading lies about him and his government, said Krishna Mohan Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:19 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Stating that Telangana has seen unprecedented growth in the last nine-years under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, State Backward Class Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao urged NRIs belonging to Telangana to counter the false propaganda being undertaken by rival parties against the Chief Minister.

Taking part in a programme organised by Triangle Telangana Association in Raleigh City of North Carolina, on Saturday, Krishna Mohan Rao said the State was achieving development in all sectors and the Chief Minister was relentlessly striving for the welfare of the people. “Despite the development works being taken up by the CM, people were spreading lies about him and his government. NRIs should support the CM and take up a counter social media campaign against such forces,” he said. The Chief Minister’s unique administrative skills in delivering welfare and development simultaneously makes him a great leader, he said.

