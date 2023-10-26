TS BIE notifies due dates for payment of examination fee for Inter students

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: The TS Board of Intermediate Education has notified the due dates for payment of examination fee for the first and second year regular students, failed candidates (General and Vocational) and attendance exempted private candidates (without college study) for Arts/Humanities groups, who wish to appear for ensuing Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2024.

According to the notification, the due dates for payment of fee are from October 26 to November 14, with a late fee of Rs 100 is from November 16 to 23 and with a late fee of Rs 500 is from November 25 to December 4.

Students can also pay with a late fee of Rs 1,000 between December 6 to 13 and with a late fee of Rs 2,000 from December 15 to 20.

