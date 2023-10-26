Record number of scholars granted PhDs at Osmania University

As many as 979 scholars who already registered will be awarded their PhD degrees during the university’s 83rd convocation scheduled for October 31.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:24 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: For the first time in the Osmania University’s history, a record 1,325 scholars including 492 women and 833 men have been declared eligible for the award of PhD degrees during 2021-22.

As many as 979 scholars who already registered will be awarded their PhD degrees during the university’s 83rd convocation scheduled for October 31.

Also, 45 candidates will presented with 57 gold medals in the event, which will be held at Tagore Auditorium at 2 pm.

Speaking to press persons here on Thursday, OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said the university will be conferring Honoris Causa on Adobe Inc., Chair and Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen, who is also university alumnus. He will be 49th recipient of the university’s honorary doctorate. Last year, the OU conferred honorary doctorate on former CJI Justice NV Ramana.

Narayen will also deliver the convocation address in the ceremony in which Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also OU’s Chancellor, will be taking part.

“First time in the university’s history, convocation ceremony is being held for the third consecutive time in the last three years,” Prof. Ravinder added.