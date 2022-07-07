TS BIE revises intermediate second-year English syllabus

Published Date - 07:29 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: The syllabus of the intermediate second-year English (first language) has been revised for the academic year 2022-23, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Thursday said.

The Board informed principals, lecturers and students that new textbook for English language would be available in the market soon.

Failed candidates were permitted to appear in this language with old syllabus in the ensuing Intermediate Public Examinations, March 2023 and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, May/June 2023 only.