TS BIE serves notice to Sri Chaitanya Junior College over student’s suicide

According to a BIE official, the Board officials have also inspected the college following the incident and sought explanation from the college.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:07 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) has served a notice on the Sri Chaitanya Junior College management over alleged suicide by N Sathvik, a first year intermediate student, in the college at Narsingi here on Wednesday.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has already ordered for a detailed inquiry and asked officials to submit a report.