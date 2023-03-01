| Hyderabad Intermediate Student Hangs Self To Death In Narsingi

Hyderabad: Intermediate student hangs self to death in Narsingi

Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died by suicide at his college in Narsingi on Tuesday night.

The teenager S Swathik was pursuing intermediate first year from a private college in Narsingi and staying in hostel.

Around 10.30 pm, the boy allegedly hanged himself using a rope to the ceiling fan in the classroom.

On noticing it, the teenager was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The body is shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case is booked.

Family members alleged Swathik ended his life due to harassment of college management. The police are investigating.