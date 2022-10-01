TS-bPASS helps GHMC coffers swell

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:52 AM, Sat - 1 October 22

(Representational image) The TS-bPASS has enabled authorities to issue 23,012 building permits under GHMC limits, enabling the Town Planning wing to generate Rs 1,144.08 crore in 2021-2022.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TS-bPASS) initiative, aimed to ensure quick processing of applications for building permissions, is proving to be mutually beneficial for both Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and thousands of small and big builders in the State’s Capital.

Launched in 2020 by IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao, the TS-bPASS has enabled authorities to issue 23,012 building permits under GHMC limits, enabling the Town Planning wing to generate Rs 1,144.08 crore in 2021-2022, a significant jump when compared to Rs 661 crore that was generated in 2020-21. This financial year till August 31, 2022, the revenue generated by the GHMC’s Town Planning wing was Rs 650 crore which was around Rs 250 crore more than the previous year’s revenue during the same period.

With the launch of TS-bPASS, applicants are now able to get building permits without any hassles. The cumbersome process of making multiple visits to the offices of GHMC and other line departments has been done away with, which has cut down the time to issue permits, GHMC officials said.

To further benefit people, the State government also introduced TS-bPASS helpline numbers. Individuals can reach out to staff and have their queries answered by dialling 1800-599-2266 or 040-2266-6666 and the WhatsApp contact number 9392215407. The staff will be available on all working days from 10 am to 6 pm. For transparency, TS-bPASS has been introduced as an Act, unlike earlier instances where only executive orders were issued with regard to building permissions and such orders could be modified.

Under TS-bPASS, for plot size up to 75 square yards and the construction of ground or ground plus one floor (residential), no building permission and occupancy certificate are required. The applicant is required to register with a token of Rs 1. For plot sizes up to 500 square metres and height up to 10 metres (residential) the person gets instant building permission approval through online self-certification. Within a fortnight, officials will verify for objections.

For plot sizes above 500 square metres and height above 10 metres (residential & non-residential), there is a single window system for obtaining multiple NOCs using the Common Application Form and approval through online self-certification and the deadline for officials is 21 days for verification.