TS EAMCET 2023: Over 30,000 engineering seats up for grabs

Out of 82,666 engineering seats, 70,665 seats were allotted and 52,541 students confirmed their seats in the first phase counselling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: A total of 30,125 engineering seats are up for grabs in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 second phase counselling.

Out of 82,666 engineering seats, 70,665 seats were allotted and 52,541 students confirmed their seats in the first phase counselling leaving 30,125 vacant seats for second-phase counselling.

Among the different engineering branches, the Computer Science and IT related programmes have 16,009 vacant seats. Similarly, 7,528 seats in Electronics & Electrical, and allied courses, 5,876 seats in Civil, Mechanical and allied courses and 712 seats in other engineering programmes are vacant.

Meanwhile, the last date for registration concluded on Tuesday. Certificate verification will be done on July 26 and the last date for exercising web options is July 27. Candidates have been urged to exercise as many options as possible so as to get seat allotment in a better college and course.