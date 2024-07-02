GHMC council meeting to be held on July 6

A total of 12 proposals are expected to be tabled for discussions, including the GIS-based survey and mapping of properties in the city, Annapurna meals, and a flyover at LB Nagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 07:01 PM

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s general council meeting is scheduled to be held at 10.30 am on July 6. This meeting is being held after a gap of almost five months.

The GIS mapping initiative aims for aerial and on-ground surveys to collect information like the name of the building, dimensions, property tax number (PTIN), and others. Nat Geo Agency has been identified for this task.

Further, there are also proposals to improve Vengal Rao Nagar, Rahmath Nagar, and IS Sadan junctions, apart from repairs of RK Puram and one other road under the bridge in the city.

The Standing Committee is also expected to meet at the GHMC head office before the council meeting.