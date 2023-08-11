TS Electoral officers team visits Bengaluru to study poll practices

08:31 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Hyderbad: A team of six electoral officers, led by Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) Vikas Raj visited Bengaluru to study various best practices adopted by the election officials of Karnataka in the recently concluded assembly elections.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the team had extensive discussions with officers of Karnataka CEO Office and officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on various aspects such as purification of electoral roll with specific focus on metropolitan areas, training to officials on various poll duty, strict implementation of Model Code of Conduct, handling of complaints, efforts made to improve poll percentage and other SVEEP initiatives and usage of various of IT applications during the process of elections.

During the visit, the team also interacted with officers of enforcement agencies like Police, Excise and Indirect Taxes, about legal provisions used and operational measures undertaken to prevent distribution of cash, freebies and liquor, to ensure conduct of free and fair elections. Additional CEO Lokesh Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose, Joint CEO Sarfaraz Ahmad, PM-IT Chiranjivi and SVEEP consultant Bhavani Shankar were part of the team .